ROBSON JOYCE Peacefully in Sunderland Royal Hospital on Wednesday 27th February 2019, aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Brian, devoted mam of Mark and Steven, dearly loved mother-in-law of Suzanne and Michelle, and a treasured grandma of Jessica, Anna, Isobel and Konrad.
Please meet for funeral service on Monday 18th March at Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2019
