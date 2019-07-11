|
Kimmitt (Shotton Colliery) On July 8th, peacefully
in hospital, Joyce (nee Fennelly), aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Patrick,
also a devoted mam
of Patrick and Michael.
Requiem Mass to take place on
Tuesday July 16th, would family
and friends please meet at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church Shotton Colliery at
12 noon, prior to interment in Fleming Field cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be given after
the mass to Macmillan Cancer Support.
'On Whose Soul Sweet
Jesus Have Mercy.'
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 11, 2019