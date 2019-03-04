|
|
|
JAMES Murton Peacefully in hospital
on February 26th,
aged 81 years,
Joyce (nee Sheppard).
Beloved wife of the late Tommy, precious mam of Lisa, Ian and the late Karen, Graeme and Wendy, much loved mother in law,
loving nana and great nana
also a dear sister of Vera.
Friends please meet for service
in Holy Trinity Church on
Friday March 8th at 12.00
to be followed by Interment
in Murton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations for St. Benedict's Hospice c/o the family.
Please wear bright colours.
reunited with other dearest
loved ones gone before.
God bless.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2019
