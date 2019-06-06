Home

Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
13:15
St Michael & All Angels Church
Houghton
Committal
Following Services
Sunderland Crematorium
Joyce Hall

Joyce Hall Notice
HALL (Houghton) Passed away in hospital on
Sunday 26th May with her family at her bedside, Joyce, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved mam of Allison,
also a dear sister, sister in law,
cousin and aunt.
Would friends please meet for service at St Michael & All Angels Church, Houghton on Wednesday 12th June at 1.15pm prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 3855959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
