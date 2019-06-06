|
|
|
HALL (Houghton) Passed away in hospital on
Sunday 26th May with her family at her bedside, Joyce, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved mam of Allison,
also a dear sister, sister in law,
cousin and aunt.
Would friends please meet for service at St Michael & All Angels Church, Houghton on Wednesday 12th June at 1.15pm prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 3855959.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
Read More