Fletcher Murton On February 12 Joyce, née Marley, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of
the late Bill, devoted mam of Diane, Ann and the late Verna.
Dear mother in law of Rob and John, a much loved gran, ma ma,
sister and sister-in-law.
So dearly loved and so sadly missed.
Friends please meet in
St Pauls Church on Friday February 22 for service at 11.45am, interment to follow in Houghton Cemetery
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
