Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:45
St Pauls Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Joyce Fletcher Notice
Fletcher Murton On February 12 Joyce, née Marley, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of
the late Bill, devoted mam of Diane, Ann and the late Verna.
Dear mother in law of Rob and John, a much loved gran, ma ma,
sister and sister-in-law.
So dearly loved and so sadly missed.
Friends please meet in
St Pauls Church on Friday February 22 for service at 11.45am, interment to follow in Houghton Cemetery
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices