Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Joyce Cuthill Notice
CUTHILL Silksworth Passed away after a short illness, on 29th June, aged 71 years, Joyce.
Beloved wife of the late Laurie.
Loving mam of Karen and Linsey.
Adored nana, great nana,
sister and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 11:00 AM.
Family flowers only please, donations to
British Heart Foundation.
At family's request
bright colours to be worn.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 5, 2019
