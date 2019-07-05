|
|
|
CUTHILL Silksworth Passed away after a short illness, on 29th June, aged 71 years, Joyce.
Beloved wife of the late Laurie.
Loving mam of Karen and Linsey.
Adored nana, great nana,
sister and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 11:00 AM.
Family flowers only please, donations to
British Heart Foundation.
At family's request
bright colours to be worn.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 5, 2019