Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Roker
Committal
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Joyce Cockton Notice
Cockton Seaburn Peacefully in
Maple Lodge Care Home on
October 14th, aged 95 years,
Joyce Mary (nee Paxton), devoted
wife of the late Albert Edward,
also much loved mother
of Richard Edward.
Family and friends please meet
for service at All Saints Church,
Roker on Tuesday October 29th
at 11.00am followed by committal
at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12noon.
No flowers by request, donations
if so desired to Dementia UK.
A collection plate will be provided
at the Church and Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019
