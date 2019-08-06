Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30
St Oswalds Church
Shiney Row
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Joyce Carney Notice
CARNEY (Fletcher Crescent,
New Herrington) Suddenly, but peacefully at home
on 29th July, aged 81 years,
Joyce (née Lowery)
Beloved wife of Alf and loving mam to Heather, Austin, Wendy and Martyn. A dear mother-in-law, grandma, sister and sister-in-law.
Funeral service to be held at
St Oswalds Church, Shiney Row on 12th August at 10.30am, then to Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. At the family's request please wear something pink,
lilac or pastel coloured.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Lymphedema Clinic at
St. Benedicts Hospice, Ryhope.
Enquiries to Alan Duckworth,
200 Chester Road, Sunderland.
All welcome afterwards at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 6, 2019
