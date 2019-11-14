|
Cartlon Houghton Peacefully in Springfield House Care Home on Friday 1st November aged 91 years, Joyce, nee Oxley.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
a much loved mam of Frank, Barry, Anne, David and the late Marilyn.
A dear mother in law to Pauline, Derek and Sandy. Also a cherished nana and great nana.
Loving sister to Jeff.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday 18th November at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Houghton at 10.30 a.m. followed by committal at
Durham Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired for Dementia Research.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 14, 2019