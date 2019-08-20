|
|
|
Bell (Fencehouses) Suddenly in hospital on the
13th August, aged 91 years,
Joyce (Nee Gaunt).
A loving wife of the late Vince.
A special mam of Steve, Linda,
Joy and the late Gary, also a
dearly loved mother in law.
A cherished nana, great nana
and great great nana.
A dear friend of Jim.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St. Andrew's Church, Fencehouses on Tuesday 27th August at 9:30am, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 10:30am. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the .
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2019