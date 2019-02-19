Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:15
St Michael and All Angels Church
Houghton
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00
Houghton Cemetery
Josephine Hardy Notice
Hardy (Houghton le Spring) Peacefully on the
7th February 2019, aged 85 years,
Josephine (Josie)
(formerly Johnston, née Sleep).
Beloved Wife of the late
Leonard and Jack,
much loved Mam
of Lynn and Susan.
A devoted Grandma of
Sarah, Emma, Rachel,
Rebecca, Christopher and
Great Grandma Philip, Jayden,
Connor, Harry and Luca.
Funeral service to take place
in St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton on 26th of February
at 10.15am followed by interment at
Houghton Cemetery at 11.00am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 19, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.