WHYTE Seaham Peacefully on February 6,
Joseph (Joe) aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of
Elizabeth (née Allen), devoted dad of Elaine and her husband David,
a much loved granda of Joanne,
Ian and his partner Mairead.
Friends please meet in Christ Church on Thursday February 21 for service at 11.15am. Cremation to follow at Sunderland.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired for Joe's chosen charities c/o his family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel: 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2019
