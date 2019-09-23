|
Usher Joseph (Joe)
(Chester-Le-Street) Peacefully at home on
17th September, after a
mercifully short illness.
Joe, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Una.
A much loved dad of David and father-in-law of Hilary also a devoted grandpa of Simon and Abigail.
A private family service will be held at Durham Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October, followed by a service of celebration of Joe's life at St Mary and St Cuthberts Church,
Chester-Le-Street, at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Premier Christian Radio.
A donation box will be provided
at the Church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019