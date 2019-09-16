|
|
|
Osman Joseph
(Fencehouses) Peacefully in hospital on the
8th September 2019, aged 99 years. Beloved Husband of the late Bel,
much loved Dad Of David, Stephen and Joe. Loving Father-in-law to Christine, Jean and Susan.
A cherished Grandad of Paul,
Ruth, Sarah, Rebecca, David,
Daniel and Katharine,
and a loving Great Grandad.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Matthews Church Newbottle
on 23rd of September at 12:00pm, followed by interment at
Houghton Cemetery at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Leprosy Mission.
Resting in Christ.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2019