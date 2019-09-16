Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00
St Matthews Church
Newbottle
Joseph Osman Notice
Osman Joseph
(Fencehouses) Peacefully in hospital on the
8th September 2019, aged 99 years. Beloved Husband of the late Bel,
much loved Dad Of David, Stephen and Joe. Loving Father-in-law to Christine, Jean and Susan.
A cherished Grandad of Paul,
Ruth, Sarah, Rebecca, David,
Daniel and Katharine,
and a loving Great Grandad.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Matthews Church Newbottle
on 23rd of September at 12:00pm, followed by interment at
Houghton Cemetery at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Leprosy Mission.
Resting in Christ.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2019
