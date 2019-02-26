Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00
St. Hilda's RC Church
Southwick
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
Southwick Cemetery
Murphy Southwick Passed away peacefully at
Alexandra View Care Home on
13th February surrounded by his loving family, Joseph, aged 79 years. Beloved son of the late John and Jane, loving husband of the late Joan (nee Sanderson), much loved dad of Julie, Debra, Darren, Wayne, Lee, Joseph, Stephen and Jordan.
A dear brother, grandad,
great-grandad and uncle.
He will be missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service at
St. Hilda's RC Church, Southwick on Monday 4th March at 12 o'clock, followed by interment at
Southwick Cemetery at 1pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 26, 2019
