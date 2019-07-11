|
|
|
MAKEPEACE Joseph
(Washington
formerly of Birtley) Suddenly in hospital after a very short illness on 30th June 2019, aged 87 years. Joe, beloved husband of the late Violet, dearly loved dad of David, Valerie, Anne, Brian and Paul, dear father in law of Mary, Steven, John, Karen and Andrea. Much loved grandad of Adele, Glenn, Megan, Iain, Victoria, Olivia, Erin and Hayley and a loving great grandad to Phoebe, William and Noah.
Friends please meet for
Requiem Mass at St Bede's Church on Tuesday 16th July at 10.45am followed by cremation
at Birtley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Bowel Cancer UK by
a collection in church.
Everyone welcome to The Gardeners Club afterwards. Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 11, 2019