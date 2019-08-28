|
|
|
Lawson Hetton le Hole Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 22nd aged 83 years, Joseph (Joe).
The beloved husband of Jane.
The much-loved dad of Anne
and Michael and father-in-law
of Winston and Julie. The loving
grandad of Adam and Michael.
A dear brother, uncle, cousin
and friend to many.
Please meet on Tuesday
September 3rd for service in
the Independent Methodist
Church, Hetton at 12pm.
Committal to follow in Durham
Crematorium. All are welcome
afterwards to Hetton Vic Club
for refreshments.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, for Sunderland Eye Infirmary. A donation box will be available at the church.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton Tel: 0191 5265800.
Memories will be
cherished forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 28, 2019