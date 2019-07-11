Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Greenhow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Greenhow

Notice Condolences

Joseph Greenhow Notice
GREENHOW (Roker) Peacefully on 4th July 2019
aged 87 years, Joseph, dearly loved husband of the late Pamela,
father of David, much loved gramps of Hannah and Joseph,
a well loved great gramps and a loving brother of Dorothy and brother-in-law of Dennis.
Funeral service will take place in Sunderland Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 17th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK, a donation box will be provided after the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.