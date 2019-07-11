|
GREENHOW (Roker) Peacefully on 4th July 2019
aged 87 years, Joseph, dearly loved husband of the late Pamela,
father of David, much loved gramps of Hannah and Joseph,
a well loved great gramps and a loving brother of Dorothy and brother-in-law of Dennis.
Funeral service will take place in Sunderland Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 17th July at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson's UK, a donation box will be provided after the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 11, 2019