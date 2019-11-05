|
CHEESEBROUGH Formerly Durham Road.
Peacefully in Bryony Lodge Care Home on October 30th.
Joseph, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Jane. Family and friends please meet for a funeral service in Sunderland Minster on Tuesday, November 12th at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Sunderland Cemetery at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Alzheimer's Society. Resting at Alan Duckworth, Chester Road, Tel 0191 5102960
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2019