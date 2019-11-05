Home

WALLACE John (Captain) Passed away peacefully on the
27th October aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of the late Ann, devoted dad of Liz, father in law of Dave, grandad of Simon, Tom, Rebecca and Laura and gramps of Ava, Grace and brother of Jane. Funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 12th November at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the R.N.L.I. and
The British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 5, 2019
