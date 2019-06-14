|
|
|
TENNICK Doxford Park Peacefully at home on 10th June, aged 84 years.
John, beloved husband of Maureen, loving dad to John, Gail, Wendy, Joanne and dear father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Loving brother of Gordon and Richard and a loving uncle.
John will greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Wednesday 19th June at Sunderland Crematorium at 11 am
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Funeral Service, Grindon, Tel. 520 0666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
Read More