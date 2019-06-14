|
Stephenson Retired vicar of All Saints, Eppleton & former Curate of St Peters, Byers Green.
Peacefully in Rose Lodge Care Home on 3rd June aged 84 years Reverend John.
Beloved husband to the late Dorothy and a much
loved dad to Mark.
Family and friends please meet for Funeral Eucharist at St Chad's Church, East Herrington on
Friday 21st June at 10.30am, cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only donations
if so desired to Alzheimer's UK.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors, Farringdon Tel: 01915142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
