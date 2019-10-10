Home

SHEMMINGS Ford Estate Suddenly at home on 7th October, aged 78 years, John George. Beloved Husband of June,
loving Dad of June, John, Robert
and Donald. Also a much loved
Father-In-Law, Brother,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at The Church Of Nazarene, Millfield, Sunderland,
SR4 6EF on Friday 18th October
at 1.00pm followed by interment at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
at 2.00pm.
George will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, Chester Road, Sunderland, tel 0191 5673401
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 10, 2019
