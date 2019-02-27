|
|
|
Robson Fence Houses Peacefully in the
Pavillion Care Home on
February 19th, aged 76 years, John. The beloved husband of Linda. A much loved dad,
father-in-law, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and the devoted and loving grandad of Jack. Friends please meet
for service on Tuesday March 5th in St Andrew's Parish Church, Chilton Moor at 10.30 am. Committal to follow in Sunderland
Crematorium. All are welcome afterwards to Dubmire Working Men's Club for refreshments.
Flowers welcome or donations in lieu will be kindly received for the Pavillion Care Home Resident's Fund. A donation box will be
provided at the Church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor.
Tel: 0191 385 7213.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More