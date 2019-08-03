Home

PEACOCK John 3rd August 2018
Loving memories
of my partner John,
died one year ago today.

I thought of you with love today,
But that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday
and days before that too,
I think of you in silence,
I often speak your name,
All I have are memories
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is a keepsake,
For which I'll never part,
God has you in His keeping,
I have you in my heart.

Miss you so much John,
All my love,
loving partner Pauline
and family xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 3, 2019
