John O'Neill

Notice O'NEILL John The family of the late John would

like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all the care and support given to dad over the years. Also many thanks to the doctors

and staff of Millfield Medical Centre and to the district nurses who

made Dad's final days and hours comfortable. Thanks to Father Ligori and all at St Joseph's Catholic Church for the time taken to give our dad the beautiful Requiem Mass

he wished for. Thanks also to

John Hogg Funeral Directors

for the exceptional care and sympathy shown to us.

RIP Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019