O'NEILL John The family of the late John would
like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all the care and support given to dad over the years. Also many thanks to the doctors
and staff of Millfield Medical Centre and to the district nurses who
made Dad's final days and hours comfortable. Thanks to Father Ligori and all at St Joseph's Catholic Church for the time taken to give our dad the beautiful Requiem Mass
he wished for. Thanks also to
John Hogg Funeral Directors
for the exceptional care and sympathy shown to us.
RIP
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019