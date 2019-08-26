|
|
|
O'Neill Eglington Street North Peacefully at home on 20th August, aged 90 years, John, devoted husband to the late Marjorie,
much loved dad to Paul, Stephen, Kevin, Susan and nephew Thomas,
a dearest Father-in-law and
a loved grandad and great grandad.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday 2nd September at 2.30pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations
if so desired to The British Heart Foundation. At Rest with John Hogg family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
On Whose Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy R.I.P.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 26, 2019