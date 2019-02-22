|
NESS Washington Peacefully in hospital on
February 17th, aged 81 years, John, dearly loved brother of William, Derek and Patricia, brother in law
of Trevor and Valerie.
Would family and friends please meet for service in St. Bede's RC Church on Friday March 1st at 11am, followed by cremation in
Birtley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
