John Michael Kelly Notice
KELLY Dr John Michael Peacefully on 25th May, aged 100 years.
Born in Derry, John was the General Practitioner at the Chester Road Surgery for over thirty years and later
at the South Hylton practice.
Husband to the late Frances Kelly, loving father to Susan, Noreen, Colette, Rosaleen and the late Elizabeth, beloved grandfather
and great-grandfather.
All invited to the Requiem Mass at
St. Cecilia Catholic Church,
Ryhope Road, Sunderland, SR2 7TG at midday on Tuesday 11th June,
to be followed by interment at Sunderland (Grangemouth) Cemetery and a reception.
No flowers please but donations
in lieu, if so desired, to CAFOD. Enquiries to
John Hogg Funeral Directors.
Telephone: 0191 432 8849.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 31, 2019
