|
|
|
McANENY
(Planet House City Centre) Suddenly at home after
a long illness born with great courage and dignity on
23rd March 2019, aged 86 years.
John (Spot) very devoted Husband of the late Doreen.
Loving Dad of Jean, Lynn, Michelle, John, Mark and the late Sharon.
Dear Father in law of Jimmy,
Alan, Steve, and Shirley.
Adored Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad.
Also dearest Brother,
Brother in law and much
loved Uncle.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Minster High Street West on Friday 12th April at 11:15am followed by Cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12:00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu, if so desired, to COPD a collection plate will be provided
at the Crematorium.
Friends are kindly invited afterwards to Town End Farm W.M.C for refreshments.
John Resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors,
190 Hylton Road, Tel 0191 5656055
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2019
