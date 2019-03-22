Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:45
St Michael and All Angels Church
John Mackie Notice
Mackie (Houghton le Spring) Peacefully at home surrounded
by his loving family on
Tuesday 19th of March,
aged 90 years, John (Jack).
A devoted Husband of the
late Sheila also a loving Dad,
Granda and Great Granda.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at St Michael and All Angels Church on
Wednesday the 27th at 12.45pm followed by the committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to
Diabetes UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
