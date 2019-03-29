|
LUMSDON (Old Penshaw) In hospital on Wednesday
20th March, aged 82 years,
John (Jack). Devoted husband to Maureen, a loving brother of the late Ronnie, also a dear brother in law, uncle and great uncle.
Would friends please meet for funeral service on Tuesday 2nd April at All Saints Church, Penshaw Village at 1.45pm, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium. Donations, if so desired,
to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors, Shiney Row. Tel: 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
