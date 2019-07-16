|
|
|
LAWSON John George Anderson
(Herrington and
Shiney Row) Peacefully in hospital on
8th July 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the
late Audrey much loved dad of
Tony, Geoff, Audrey and Johnny.
Loving father in law to Guy and Carol, and a loving friend to Maureen. A cherished grandad Jack. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service
and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 3.00 pm. Much loved and always
remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019