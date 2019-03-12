|
Hardy Silksworth Joyce, the wife of the late John, would like to express her sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the many cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes received during this sad time.
Thanks also to Allyson Hayter for
her lovely service at Sunderland Crematorium. Special thanks to Dawn for all her support and to Terry and staff from Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for their professional service and care and attention that was provided.
God bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2019
