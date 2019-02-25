Home

Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00
St. Peter's Church
Monkwearmouth
View Map
John Ditch

John Ditch Notice
DITCH Hylton Lane Estate Suddenly at home on
18th February, aged 78 years.
John, beloved husband to Jean
(nee Rackstraw), much loved dad to Margaret, dear father-in-law to John and a loved granda and
best mate to Lewis.
Also a dearest brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service at St. Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth on
Monday 4th March at 12.00 noon. Cremation to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2019
