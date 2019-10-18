|
|
|
Crow Seaburn Dene Peacefully in hospital on
October 7th, aged 96 years,
John, beloved husband
of the late Nora,
loving father of the late Barry,
much loved brother of Peggy
and the late George and Ella,
brother in law of
the late Bob and Arthur
also a loved uncle and great uncle.
Family and friends please meet for
service at Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday October 23rd
at 12noon.Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses, a collection
plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 18, 2019