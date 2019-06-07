Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Roker, Sunderland)
2-4 Gladstone Street
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HY
0191 564 0027
John Cooper Notice
Cooper Seaburn Peacefully on 3rd June, with his devoted wife by his side,
aged 88 years, John.
Much loved husband of Mavis, treasured dad of Christine and Anne, dear father-in-law of Ian and Bill, a cherished grandad of Helen, Richard, Sarah, Victoria, John and Anthony and special great grandad.
John will be greatly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Friday 14th June at 9am at St. Andrew's Church, Roker, followed by cremation. Family flowers only, donations to a charity of the families choice, a plate
will be provided at the church.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors,
Gladstone Street, Tel. 5640027
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019
