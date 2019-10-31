Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:30
St George's Church
East Boldon
Cockerill John
(East Boldon) Peacefully on 22nd October,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Marjorie,
loving dad to Jane and Stuart,
also a much loved father-in-law,
grandad and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for a service of celebration of
John's life on Thursday
7th November in St George's
Church, East Boldon at 12:30pm,
following a private committal.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St George's Church.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 31, 2019
