|
|
|
ANDERSON John The family of the late
John Anderson would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours who
attended John's funeral.
Also many thanks for all the comforting cards of condolence, beautiful flowers, kind enquiries and generous donations to the Royal Navy Benevolent Fund.
Special thanks to Rev'd Rosemary Nash for her kindness and her perfect tribute to John and also
to the funeral director Glen Miller
for his invaluable support.
Reunited with Daughter Pamela. Both remembered with
love always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 17, 2019
Read More