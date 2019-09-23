|
|
|
Trotter Pennywell Suddenly in hospital on
September 5th aged 80 years,
Joe, loving husband of Helen,
much loved dad of Sandra,
Michele, Allan, Fiona, Andrew
and the late Mark, cherished granda
and great granda also
a devoted brother of Diane.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Thursday
September 26th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only donations in lieu
to the Freeman Hospital
Cardiothoracic Department,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
St Luke's House, 14 Martin Terrace,
Pallion Tel 01915651067.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 23, 2019