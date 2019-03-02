Home

Hope Joe 3rd March 2017
In loving memory
of a dear Husband,
Dad and Grandad.

It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
So treasure him, dear Lord,
In your garden to rest;
For when he was here on Earth,
He was truly the best.

Our hero.
Now joined in peace
with loving wife Ria.
Loved and remembered always, sons Joe, Kenny, Allan, Mark, Derek and all of his loving family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2019
