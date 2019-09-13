Home

Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Joe Heslam Notice
Heslam Castletown Suddenly at home on
August 31st, aged 75 years, Joe,
beloved husband of Angela,
devoted dad of Mark and Neil,
also a loving grandad
of Harry and Amelia.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Wednesday September 18th
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to the
Freeman Heart Transplant Unit,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019
