Joe Forster

Joe Forster Notice
FORSTER Joe
(Seahouses) Peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 20th November 2019, Joe, aged 88 years.
Dear husband to Joan, loving dad to Judith, Gillian and David, special grandpa and great grandpa
to all the children.
Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church,
North Sunderland on
Thursday 28th November at 12:30pm followed by a cremation at Houndwood Crematorium near Eyemouth at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Joe's chosen charity c/o Alan D Haile Funeral Services,
5 James Street, Saahouses, Northumberland, NE68 7XZ.
Family and friends please meet at the church or crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2019
