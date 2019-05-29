Home

Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Barrass Joanne
(née Wilkinson) Suddenly at home on May 22nd,
aged 52 years, Joanne. Beloved partner of Patrick, loving mother to Anthony and Jonathon, cherished daughter to Ronald and Jean, much loved stepmother to Connor and Loukas, treasured grandmother to Hollie, Jorgie, Olivia and Callum,
also a dearly loved sister of
Kim, Steven and Denise.
Family and friends please meet
for service and committal in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 10.30am.
Flowers welcome or
donations in lieu to Help for Heroes.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
