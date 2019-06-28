Home

WILSON Castletown Passed away peacefully on
22nd June, aged 85 years, Joan.
Beloved wife of the late William.
A dear mother of Anthony, Teresa, Sharon and Kevin. A special nanna, great nanna, mother-in-law, sister and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Hilda's RC Church,
on Tuesday 2nd July, at 10:15 AM followed by private interment at Castletown Cemetery at 11am.
All are welcome at St Margaret's Court for refreshments after the service. Family flowers only please. Rest in peace.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Castletown. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
