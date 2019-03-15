|
|
|
TROTTER Seaham On March 8, Joan Raine (née Avery), aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Cecil, devoted mam of Jacqueline and Andrew, dear mother-in-law of Bernie, a much loved gran of Hannah and Christopher, loving sister of Eileen, Dorothy and the late Bryan. Will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Friends please meet in St. John's Church on Wednesday March 20
for requiem mass at 12.40pm, cremation to follow at Durham.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for St. John's Church c/o Joan's family.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham,
tel 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More