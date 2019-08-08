|
|
|
Thomas Joan
nee Swinney Of Swindon, Wiltshire
formerly of Penshaw and Burnmoor, passed away
peacefully on 1st August 2019,
mother of Lynne and Geoff and
a much loved gran to Jonathan, Nicola and Crystal.
'Always in our thoughts,
Forever in our hearts'
Funeral to be held at
Kingsdown Crematorium,
Swindon Wiltshire on
Friday 16th August at 10:30 am.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired to Diabetes UK,
via Co-op Funeralcare,
439 Cricklade Road, Swindon,
tel - 01793 534759
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019