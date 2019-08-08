Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Thomas

Notice Condolences

Joan Thomas Notice
Thomas Joan
nee Swinney Of Swindon, Wiltshire
formerly of Penshaw and Burnmoor, passed away
peacefully on 1st August 2019,
mother of Lynne and Geoff and
a much loved gran to Jonathan, Nicola and Crystal.
'Always in our thoughts,
Forever in our hearts'

Funeral to be held at
Kingsdown Crematorium,
Swindon Wiltshire on
Friday 16th August at 10:30 am.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired to Diabetes UK,
via Co-op Funeralcare,
439 Cricklade Road, Swindon,
tel - 01793 534759
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.