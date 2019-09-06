|
STENZLER Grangetown Peacefully passed away
on August 24th 2019,
Joan (née Swallwell).
Beloved Wife of Harry.
Loving Mam of Amanda, Mark
and John. Dearest Mother-in-Law.
Adored Nana and Great Nana.
Also a dear Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Cousin.
Cortege leaving residence at 1pm
on Thursday 12th September for service in St Timothy's Lutheran Church, Queen Alexandra Road, Ashbrooke, at 1:30pm. Followed by interment in Sunderland Cemetery. All enquiries to T P Bradbury
Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019