T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:30
St Timothy's Lutheran Church
Queen Alexandra Road
Ashbrooke
STENZLER Grangetown Peacefully passed away
on August 24th 2019,
Joan (née Swallwell).
Beloved Wife of Harry.
Loving Mam of Amanda, Mark
and John. Dearest Mother-in-Law.
Adored Nana and Great Nana.
Also a dear Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Cousin.
Cortege leaving residence at 1pm
on Thursday 12th September for service in St Timothy's Lutheran Church, Queen Alexandra Road, Ashbrooke, at 1:30pm. Followed by interment in Sunderland Cemetery. All enquiries to T P Bradbury
Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019
